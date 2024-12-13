All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets

The LA Clippers have released their injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Feb 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball up court in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Feb 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball up court in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard recently returned to practice for the first time this season. Practicing with the Clippers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Leonard did not take contact, but went through offensive plays and defensive schemes. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard move well at practice.

Right knee injury recovery has sidelined Leonard all season, as the Clippers have not allowed him to skip any steps in his return to the court. This will remain the case even with Leonard back practicing, as the Clippers will make sure he is fully ready to progress to contact work before allowing him to do so.

Kawhi Leonard
Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In Denver on Friday for a one-game road trip, the Clippers have ruled Leonard out.

Undefeated against the Denver Nuggets this season, the Clippers are 2-0 against their Western Conference rivals. Looking to clinch the season series with a win on Friday, the Clippers will have to do so without Leonard.

There has been a lot of excitement around the Clippers since Leonard’s return to practice, which is something Lue spoke about recently.

“It raised our energy,” Lue said after Tuesday’s practice. “Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt. Especially going through the schedule we've been through.”

While there is no word on when Leonard will return, he continues to progress in the right direction.

Joey Linn
