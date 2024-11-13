Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Rockets
The LA Clippers are looking to get back in the win column on Wednesday night when they face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Snapping their four game-winning streak with a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, the Clippers now have two-straight games in Houston, with Friday’s being their NBA Cup opener.
The Rockets have been solid to start the NBA season, entering play on Wednesday with a 7-4 record. This has them one game above the 6-5 Clippers in the Western Conference standings.
After Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters prior to this road trip that star forward Kawhi Leonard would not be traveling with the team, he has now been officially ruled out on the injury report for this game. Leonard is joined on the injury report by center Mo Bamba as the only other injured Clippers player.
While Bamba remains out, the Clippers announced that he has joined the San Diego Clippers for a G League rehab assignment. This means the center should be nearing a return if all goes well in this assignment.
As for Leonard, there is no timetable for his return. The Clippers continue to rule him out with right knee injury recovery, but the team has not provided any possible return timeline.
The Clippers and Rockets will begin play at 5:00 PM PT on Wednesday night.
