All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Rockets

The Clippers have released their injury report against the Houston Rockets.

Joey Linn

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers are looking to get back in the win column on Wednesday night when they face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Snapping their four game-winning streak with a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, the Clippers now have two-straight games in Houston, with Friday’s being their NBA Cup opener.

The Rockets have been solid to start the NBA season, entering play on Wednesday with a 7-4 record. This has them one game above the 6-5 Clippers in the Western Conference standings.

After Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters prior to this road trip that star forward Kawhi Leonard would not be traveling with the team, he has now been officially ruled out on the injury report for this game. Leonard is joined on the injury report by center Mo Bamba as the only other injured Clippers player.

Kawhi Leonard
Nov 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches game action against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Bamba remains out, the Clippers announced that he has joined the San Diego Clippers for a G League rehab assignment. This means the center should be nearing a return if all goes well in this assignment. 

As for Leonard, there is no timetable for his return. The Clippers continue to rule him out with right knee injury recovery, but the team has not provided any possible return timeline.

The Clippers and Rockets will begin play at 5:00 PM PT on Wednesday night. 

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News