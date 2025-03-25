Kawhi Leonard's Two-Word Statement on OKC Thunder Goes Viral
On Sunday night, the LA Clippers had both their hearts and their five-game winning streak broken by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC showed why they're the best defense in the NBA, while the Clippers showed why they're a top-five defense themselves. Unfortunately, the came game down to a very crucial missed call that could have given the Clippers the lead. Regardless, OKC's defense still deserved all the credit in the world.
When Kawhi Leonard was asked about OKC's defense, he gave a very vintage Kawhi Leonard answer. His first response was to immediately ask, "What do the numbers say?" Once that was answered, Leonard gave a simple, "Then yes."
Leonard was also asked about the physicality that the Oklahoma City Thunder played with, to which he gave a much more extensive answer.
"Pretty much everybody tries to be physical with me, I play a physical game. But I enjoyed it," Leonard admitted. "I want to get better, win, lose, draw, play great or not. I want to play the best. I want the best to guard me, and I want them to play their hardest. So, that was a good game tonight. They played well, like I said, they did a great job defensively and they pulled out the win late."
As the LA Clippers look to bounce back from their emotional loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have to make sure not to fall into a losing streak or slump.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the New York Knicks.