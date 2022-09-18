Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Spotted at 49ers vs. Seahawks Game

@KNBR / Twitter

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking in some NFL action between San Francisco and Seattle
LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard spent his Sunday watching NFL football between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Having just returned from New York, where he made an appearance at New York Fashion Week and the US open, the star forward is making the most of his last few weeks before training camp.

The Clippers are set to begin their pre-season at the end of this month, which is now less than two weeks away. While there is no official report from the team on which games Leonard will play in, there is an expectation that he will appear in pre-season contests before making his official return to action against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night.

After suffering an ACL tear in the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, a series the Clippers would go on to win, Leonard has missed over a year of basketball. The Clippers have remained competitive in his absence, but are far below the championship level they expect to be at when healthy.

With Kawhi's return looming, along with the addition of John Wall, the Clippers hope this is the year they can finally break through. Positive strides have been made since the team acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, but it is officially championship or bust.

Before that journey begins, Leonard is enjoying the last few weeks of a summer that has consisted of continuous rehab and training.

