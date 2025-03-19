Kawhi Leonard's Blunt Statement After Clippers-Cavaliers
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers pulled off their most unexpected win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both the Clippers and Cavaliers entered the game fully healthy and delivered a blistering shootout. Somehow, the Clippers not only survived but outperformed the Cavaliers in the second half. Even with some questionable officiating in the third quarter, the Clippers still kept their composure.
After the game, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was about his growth during the season after the statement win, to which he gave a very blunt response.
"I'm playing the game. I don't care. Whatever I need to do to win that night, that's what I'll do," Leonard said. "It's not about making a statement."
Tuesday night's atmosphere was one of the best of the season not only for the Clippers players but from their fans. Throughout the entire night, the tension felt like it was a playoff game, something even Kawhi Leonard noticed himself.
“We need these wins coming down the stretch right now. It’s giving you a playoff atmosphere, especially with the crowd being engaged the whole time," Leonard said. "Thanks to the fans showing up tonight.”
Against the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, Leonard put up 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals on 63/83/100 shooting from the field. If there was ever a moment to declare that Kawhi Leonard was back, it was on Tuesday night.
After the win, the LA Clippers now have a record of 39-30 and are on a four-game winning streak.
