Kawhi Leonard's Latest Injury Update After Clippers Practice
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard practiced with the team on Tuesday for the first time this season. The two-time Finals MVP did not take contact, but did go through offensive plays and defensive coverages. Sidelined all season due to right knee injury recovery, Leonard has been ramping up for a return to contact and eventually game action.
“It raised our energy,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt. Especially going through the schedule we've been through.”
The Clippers practiced again on Wednesday, and Lue revealed the latest on his star forward. While Leonard again did not take contact, Lue said he went through the same practice he did on Tuesday, which is a good sign considering the team practiced on consecutive days.
Lue said Leonard will not travel with the Clippers for Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and he does not know when he will begin taking contact. That said, Lue added his star forward looks good and is moving good, which is something the Clippers are encouraged by.
There is no target return date for Leonard, and there are still steps he needs to complete before progressing to contact work. In the meantime, the Clippers have gotten a boost from his involvement in practice, which is a big step towards his eventual return.
