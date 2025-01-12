All Clippers

Kevin Durant Reacts to Blake Griffin, Trae Young News

Kevin Durant sent a message to former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center.
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin recently agreed to a deal with Amazon to become an NBA analyst. The company will be providing NBA coverage next season, and Griffin will provide analysis alongside Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and current TNT reporter Taylor Rooks.

After 13 seasons in the NBA and several different surgeries, Griffin announced his retirement in April, 2024. The six-time NBA All-Star spent time with the Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics before calling it a career.

In addition to his new television role with Amazon, Griffin recently announced a partnership with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Apr 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) addresses the fans prior to a game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

The two former Oklahoma stars have joined forces to create Legynds Basketball Club.

Via Griffin and Young on Instagram: “To be a LEGYND is to let your game do the talking. True LEGYNDS don’t need to shout—their actions say everything. Every late-night practice, every shot taken in silence, every ounce of sweat left on the court—this is the language of LEGYNDS.”

One NBA star who reacted to this news was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Via Durant: “🔥🔥”

Durant played with Griffin on the Nets, and the two had some great moments as teammates. Many believe that 2021 Nets team would have won the NBA championship had it not been for injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

May 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) react during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While he is no longer in the NBA, Griffin is staying around basketball in multiple different ways.

