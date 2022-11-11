Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Kawhi Leonard

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Kawhi Leonard

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant believes LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of the best ever
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NBA all-time rankings are always heavily debated. There are often multiple right answers depending on the discussion, and as the league continues to produce elite talent, these discussions are not getting any easier. That said, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was recently asked for his Mt. Rushmore of small forwards, and gave a clear answer with little hesitation.

Told that he himself had to be on the list, Durant quickly named LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Larry Bird as the other three small forwards up there with him. While James and Bird are common answers amongst many, Durant's inclusion of Leonard is a reminder of the heights he has reached as a player.

While injuries and his role to start his career have limited his counting stats, Leonard's peak is one of the highest in NBA history. While he is currently sidelined with an injury, the last time he played was some of the most efficient and dominant basketball the league had seen. Having battled him on the biggest stage, Durant has a level of appreciation for what Leonard brings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having missed all of last season with an ACL tear, Leonard has fallen out of many of these discussions, but if he can return to the form he was at in the 2021 playoffs, he will quickly remind people why he belongs right in the middle of these all-time great talks.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

USATSI_19209012
News

Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268689
News

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

By Joey Linn
indiana-pacers-v-cleveland-cavaliers---game-seven
News

Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19396123
News

Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets K-POP Star Lay Zhang From EXO

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19396119
News

LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Leaving Game vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268519
News

Updated Injury Report: Clippers vs. Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19333663
News

LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game

By Joey Linn