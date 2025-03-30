Key Player Ruled Out With Injury in Clippers-Cavaliers
The LA Clippers were already shorthanded and without Kawhi Leonard as they faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately for LA, the battle against the Eastern Conference's top team became even more uphill as one of their key players suffered an injury.
LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey had an awkward collision in the first half of the game, after which he was ruled out with left knee soreness.
Coffey has been having a career year with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, where he started in 13 games as well. Through 70 games, Coffey is averaging 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 47/41/90 shooting from the field.
The Clippers guard has been fantastic in transition and the team's bench will certainly miss him as they face off against the Cavaliers. LA is also without Jordan Miller, so there won't be an appropriate replacement for Coffey in realtime.
It remains to be seen how much time Coffey will miss with the injury or if it's a significant one. The team has a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Monday, so one would imagine they'd play it cautious for that game.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, a loss against the Cavaliers would drop them from the 6th seed to the 8th seed, so their margin for error is razor slim.
