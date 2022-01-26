Klay Thompson Gives Update on Knee Injury

The Golden State Warriors got sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson back on Tuesday night, after his one-game absence with a sore knee. Fans were understandably concerned with Thompson's knee, being that it was the same knee he had surgically repaired following his injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. While the concern was warranted, Klay returned after his one-game absence, dropped 15 points, and said after the game that he feels fine.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater posted Klay's postgame comments on his injured knee, and the update was certainly positive. Klay revealed he had a little hyperextension in his knee, which resulted in some swelling, but was feeling fine after logging 25 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay is still on a minutes restriction, having just recently returned from a two-year absence; however, he seems to be getting his groove back. After getting an opportunity to start the second quarter, following his scheduled rest midway through the first, Klay said that "Especially at my age and what I've been through. It felt good to start the second. I was loose and I was active. Hopefully we can learn from it."

Following a game where he went 0/7 from three, Klay found his groove against Dallas, converting on three of his five attempts from deep. The Warriors will continue getting him acclimated for what they hope to be another NBA title pursuit.

