Knicks Sign Former Clippers Veteran to Two-Year Deal
The New York Knicks are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record, but with just eight games left in the regular season, they have decided to make a new roster move.
After signing 14-year NBA veteran forward PJ Tucker to back-to-back 10-day contracts, the Knicks are reportedly inking him to a new deal. The Knicks are signing Tucker to a two-year deal with a team option for the 2025-26 season, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26," Charania reports.
Tucker, 39, spent the second half of last season and the first half of this season with the LA Clippers before eventually finding his way to New York. In 28 games for the Clippers last year, Tucker averaged just 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, and has gotten even less on-court opportunity in New York.
Tucker has appeared in just one game for the Knicks through his two weeks with the team, where he played just under two minutes in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Tucker certainly provides more of a veteran bench presence than anything he provides on the court at this point in his career. The Knicks are gearing up for a playoff run, and they must like what Tucker has brought to the locker room in his two weeks with the team to keep him around for the postseason.