Kyrie Irving Misses Practice Before Clippers vs Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving missed practice while dealing with an injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) and center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard Terance Mann (14) during the third quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to Texas to take on their long-time rival, the Dallas Mavericks This will be the first regular-season meeting between these two teams. The Clippers and the Mavericks are no strangers to one another as they have met three times in the postseason since the 2020 playoffs. The Clippers were winners of two of the series however, last year, the Mavericks won the series against the Clippers 4-2.

Ahead of Thursday's game fans were given an update on the status of Mavericks star point guard. It's important to note, he hasn't been listed on an injury report yet.

Via: Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal: "Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) did not practice today."

Irving has been an integral part of the Maverick's success since joining the team. In the 102 games he has played for the Mavericks, Kyrie has averaged 25.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game on 50/42/91 shooting splits.

Fans will be quick to remember the impact Kyrie had for the Mavericks in the postseason last year, specifically his Game 4 performance against the Clippers where he dropped 40 points on 56% shooting from the field. If not for Irving, one could very well argue that the Clippers would have beaten the Mavericks in the playoffs last season, despite not having Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m EST on December 19.

Farbod Esnaashari
12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

