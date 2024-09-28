LA Clippers Announce Exclusive Media Day Fan Opportunity
The LA Clippers will host their media day on Monday, September 30 before traveling to Hawaii for training camp. This will be the team’s first media day at the brand new Intuit Dome arena in Inglewood.
As part of several unique fan experiences the Clippers are offering at Intuit Dome this season, the team announced an exclusive opportunity for Supporters Section Members to attend media day.
The Supporters Section is right behind the basket and comes with several fan perks like Chuckmark-discounted concessions, free parking, a dedicated entrance to The Wall, and more for $999/season.
This media day opportunity is one of several ways the Clippers are getting their fanbase involved as they enter the Intuit Dome.
Clippers radio broadcaster Carlo Jimenez gave fans additional information on what they can expect by joining the Supporters Section of The Wall and attending media day.
Along with this already being a great deal from a ticket-price standpoint, the Clippers are offering Supporters Section Members several exclusive perks. In order to capitalize on this media day opportunity, fans have until Sunday at noon PT to sign up.
Steve Ballmer continued to place a major emphasis on the fanbase throughout the Intuit Dome’s construction, and has stayed true to that focus.
While Intuit Dome will have plenty of premium-priced options, some of the most inexpensive offers also come with unique fan opportunities. This Supporters Section media day offer is one example of that.
