LA Clippers Announce Incredible New Partnership

The Clippers have a new partner for their Intuit Dome

Joey Linn

Jan 16, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer speaks at a press conference to announce the Intuit Dome as the site of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
As they prepare to open the brand new Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers have announced that Pechanga Resort Casino has expanded its partnership to become the team’s exclusive tribal casino and a Founding Partner of the new arena.

The Clippers and Pechanga established this long term partnership with a shared interest in giving back to Southern California. This will be seen through different community events, including the Clippers’ Open Practice before the season begins at the Pechanga Indian Reservation in Temecula on October 8th.

This was a great event last year when the Clippers held their open practice in Temecula, as the community was able to get an exclusive look at the team before the season began. Several players stayed after practice to sign autographs and interact with the fans. 

In a statement on this partnership, Ken Perez, the President of Pechanga Development Corporation said, “We are excited to partner and support the Clippers as they open their new home, Intuit Dome. This partnership expands the Pechanga brand and presence in Southern California sports and entertainment while making our communities better and stronger.”

While Thursday morning was the official announcement for this partnership, it began in June when Pechanga and the Clippers donated laptops and supplies to the Career Center at Ortega High School in Lake Elsinore. This donation planned to help students apply for colleges, jobs, financial aid, and more.

In addition to the upcoming open practice and the work this partnership has already done, Pechanga will also sponsor the Clippers’ annual Feed the Community holiday event. This even, with the support of Pechanga, helped distribute 33,000 meals to families in need.

A big point of emphasis for Steve Ballmer when he announced his vision for the Intuit Dome was the community. Staying true to that vision, the Clippers have found a great partner in Pechanga to help move that forward. 

