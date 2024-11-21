LA Clippers Coach Reveals Injury Update on Star Player
Following a disappointing offseason that saw the Los Angeles Clippers bid farewell to the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard era, it seemed as if the Clippers' only real scoring threat this season would be an aging James Harden. Through 15 games this season, a new star has emerged for the Clippers despite being over the age of 30.
After stints with the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers, Norman Powell joined the Clippers via trade in 2022 and has primarily served as a key reserve for the team. Now in his fourth year with the team, he's emerged as a star averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game. However, a recent injury will sideline him for the next two games.
Ahead of tonight's game versus the Orlando Magic, head coach Tyronn Lue announced that Norman Powell will miss the next two contests with a hamstring injury. Lue said he will see after Friday what to do from there, as the Clippers will begin a four-game round trip on Sunday to end off the month.
Powell's absence leaves a hole on the wing in the Clippers lineup, with Amir Coffey taking the start versus the Orlando Magic. Additionally, 2023 second-round pick from the Miami Hurricanes Jordan Miller is set to join the rotation to provide in Powell's absence.
Including tonight versus Orlando, three of the four next games for the Clippers feature teams above .500 on the season, with the only team not being the Philadephia 76ers.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade