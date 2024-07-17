LA Clippers Could Trade Former First Round Pick
The LA Clippers currently have a very guard-heavy roster. While the team is expected to move Russell Westbrook, they are also expected to bring in Kris Dunn, which would keep the roster at its current positional balance.
As currently constructed, the Clippers would seemingly have no minutes available for young guard Bones Hyland. Not in Ty Lue's rotation last season, Hyland was open to being dealt at the trade deadline, but was not moved. Following the deadline, both Hyland and P.J. Tucker were sent home by the Clippers to regroup during the All-Star break.
"The trade didn't happen, they're gonna be here, so we're just giving them a little time off to get their minds right and come back in Oklahoma City and be ready to go," Lue told reporters in San Francisco.
As previously mentioned, the roster has not changed in a way that would open up minutes for Hyland, which means he could be traded this summer. Speaking with reporters in Las Vegas on Monday, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was asked about Hyland, and said the Clippers will look for opportunities for him elsewhere if there is no pathway to minutes this season.
Unless the roster changes significantly between now and the start of next season, it seems likely that Hyland will be dealt elsewhere. As Frank mentioned, the young guard is in a contract year, which is why another season of him riding the bench would not be in anyone's best interest.
Hyland was selected 26th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Draft, and was traded to the Clippers in 2023.
