LA Clippers Earn Top Spot in NBA Chaos Rankings
The LA Clippers were having an uplifting 2025 NBA offseason until September.
The Clippers made huge offseason additions of Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul to add to a star-studded, veteran-filled roster as they look to compete for a title in 2026. The team's expectations skyrocketed heading into the 2025-26 season because of these new additions, and fans were looking forward to what this new-look roster had in store.
Then, reports came out about a shady endorsement deal between Kawhi Leonard and a fraudulent tree-planting company, Aspiration.
This situation between Leonard, Aspiration, and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has put LA in NBA headlines over the past couple of weeks.
A chaotic summer
This investigation has turned LA's optimistic offseason into a summer of chaos, as the franchise patiently waits to see if the NBA will hand them any type of punishment for allegedly circumventing the salary cap.
To nobody's surprise, this situation has landed the Clippers in the number-one spot on NBA offseason chaos power rankings by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.
"After what felt like a steady offseason in which the already deep Los Angeles Clippers loaded up with Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and John Collins, they ended their summer on the wrong end of one of the most explosive NBA stories in recent memory," Bailey wrote.
Of course, then chaos struck, as the Clippers were hit with these shocking allegations, even though Ballmer and company have attempted to calm the flames.
"...The Clippers and governor Steve Ballmer, for their part, have publicly and forcefully denied the allegations, but Torre dug more than enough to influence the basketball-viewing masses. And the league itself has opened up an investigation into the matter."
This entire situation has put a damper on LA's offseason, forcing some chaos despite some incredible roster moves.
In the NBA's hands
At this point, all the Clippers can do is wait out the situation. There is no indication of when the NBA's investigation will end, or even what the punishment could be, as there have been plenty of mixed feelings about what direction this situation will take.
Of course, it could get very negative for LA, whether that means a huge fine, loss of draft picks, or even worse, but many experts do not expect matters to get out of hand like that. The Clippers certainly hope things clear up before training camp, as they do not want this situation holding them back as they head into the 2025-26 season.