All Clippers

LA Clippers Free Agent Signs With Charlotte Hornets

This former Clippers player will be joining the Charlotte Hornets

Joey Linn

Nov 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) draws an offensive foul against LA Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) during the quarter of a game at Crypto.com Arena.
Nov 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) draws an offensive foul against LA Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) during the quarter of a game at Crypto.com Arena. / Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While NBA free agency has slowed down quite a bit, many teams still have two-way contracts available that can be useful to get a look at young players with untapped potential. Teams will often bring two-way eligible players into training camp to compete for one of those three spots, or simply sign a free agent to one of them before camp.

In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday morning, it was announced that LA Clippers free agent center Moussa Diabate had agreed on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This deal will allow Diabate to spend time at both the NBA and G League levels next season.

Diabate has been on two-way deals with the Clippers since being selected 43rd overall in 2022. While he has never gotten an extended opportunity at the NBA level, Diabate has dominated the G League. In 52 G League games for the Clippers the last two seasons across the regular season and Showcase Cup, Diabate has averaged 16.2 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Where Diabate has the most NBA upside is on the defensive end, particularly as a switchable center. While Moussa's perimeter defense is impressive for someone his height, he does have trouble at times with NBA-sized centers in the post, and is still a work in progress offensively.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News