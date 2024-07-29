LA Clippers Free Agent Signs With Charlotte Hornets
While NBA free agency has slowed down quite a bit, many teams still have two-way contracts available that can be useful to get a look at young players with untapped potential. Teams will often bring two-way eligible players into training camp to compete for one of those three spots, or simply sign a free agent to one of them before camp.
In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday morning, it was announced that LA Clippers free agent center Moussa Diabate had agreed on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This deal will allow Diabate to spend time at both the NBA and G League levels next season.
Diabate has been on two-way deals with the Clippers since being selected 43rd overall in 2022. While he has never gotten an extended opportunity at the NBA level, Diabate has dominated the G League. In 52 G League games for the Clippers the last two seasons across the regular season and Showcase Cup, Diabate has averaged 16.2 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game.
Where Diabate has the most NBA upside is on the defensive end, particularly as a switchable center. While Moussa's perimeter defense is impressive for someone his height, he does have trouble at times with NBA-sized centers in the post, and is still a work in progress offensively.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years