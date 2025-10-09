LA Clippers Injury Report for First NBA Preseason Game
The LA Clippers have had an excruciating 2025 offseason, headlined by the NBA's investigation into Kawhi Leonard's endorsement deal with Aspiration. However, there were many positives to take away from their summer.
Outside of the investigation that took over the NBA world for a few weeks, the Clippers made some noise with their roster additions. The Clippers added four key players this offseason in Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul, putting together a championship-caliber roster around their star trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac.
On Thursday night, fans are getting their first glimpse of the new-look Clippers in action, as they host the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in their preseason opener.
Clippers preseason injury report
While many fans are excited to see the new guys in action on Thursday night in Intuit Dome, not everyone is ready to go just yet.
The Clippers will have every player available for Thursday's preseason opener except for new guard Bradley Beal, who is sidelined with right knee soreness.
While it is unfortunate that Beal is sidelined for the preseason opener, it is a great sign that everyone else is healthy and ready to play in the exhibition match.
The Loong-Lions do not have any reported injuries, but they do feature a handful of former NBA players. The San Antonio Spurs got in a game against the Loong-Lions for their preseason opener, and the Guangzhou team was led by a head-turning duo of Frank Kaminsky and Victor Oladipo, with other notable former NBA players like Tim Frazier, Deonte Burton, and Justin Holiday.
Clippers' X-factor
The Clippers have just as much talent as any other team in the NBA, but their X-factor for the 2025-26 season will be their health. While Beal is set to miss some preseason action with knee soreness, the Clippers will rely on him, and especially Kawhi Leonard, to stay on the floor as much as possible.
Beal has not played over 60 games in a season since 2018-19, and has gone four consecutive years without eclipsing 53 appearances. Of course, there is no reason to overreact to Beal being sidelined for Thursday's preseason opener, but his health will undoubtedly be something to monitor throughout his debut season as a Clipper.
The Clippers and Loong-Lions are set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, giving fans their first look at this revamped team.