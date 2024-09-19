LA Clippers, Intuit Dome Announce New Partnership
In an announcement on Wednesday morning, the LA Clippers shared that video technology company Neat is now the official video device of the team and their new Intuit Dome arena.
“Neat, a pioneering leader in world-class video collaboration technology, and the Los Angeles Clippers proudly announce their partnership to enhance the NBA team’s new home Intuit Dome with state-of-the-art video devices,” the Clippers said in a statement. “Neat is the official video device of the Clippers and Intuit Dome, and the entitlement partner of the new arena’s suite level, dubbed the Neat Suites.”
The Clippers already exclusively use Neat devices in their headquarters conference rooms and meeting spaces, making this an easy transition. Fans in the Neat Suites will also have access Neat devices.
Technology is a huge part of what makes the Intuit Dome one of a kind, which is another reason this partnership makes sense.
"We built Intuit Dome to create extraordinary experiences for everyone who visits, from basketball and music fans to our employees,” Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer of LA Clippers and Intuit Dome said. “Neat’s video technology services allow us to collaborate effectively and seamlessly across our full organization, and we’re thrilled to provide Neat connectivity in the Neat Suites as well. Teamwork and connection are essential to our business, and help us better serve our fans.”
The Clippers have assembled a strong team of partners as they enter their new arena, and Neat is the latest.
"We’re honored to partner with the LA Clippers in their new home Intuit Dome,” Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat said. “When we first connected with team leadership, it quickly became clear that we share a common purpose: to develop innovative technologies that create easy, positive, user-friendly experiences, whether that’s for fans attending a game or team members having a video meeting. This collaboration allows us to reach a new echelon of brand awareness while achieving a deep, authentic partnership with a like-minded, world-class organization.”
Intuit Dome opened on August 15 when Bruno Mars performed, and the arena will host its first basketball game on October 14 against the Dallas Mavericks.