LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to Questionable vs. Utah Jazz

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (leg) has been upgraded to questionable to play against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard could make his return to the court on Friday night when the LA Clippers host the Utah Jazz for a second consecutive game, the team announced this evening.

Leonard has missed three-straight contests due to a leg injury, including Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. He was initially considered questionable to play but had his status downgraded a few hours before tip-off.

The Clippers were also without Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard in Wednesday's loss, and the team struggled to keep up with the Jazz in their absence. LA clung to a slim lead after two quarters before being blown out in the second half and ultimately losing by a final score of 114-96.

Having Leonard back would be massive for the Clippers as they look to avoid another losing streak. The two-way star has performed at an MVP level this season, posting averages of 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in roughly 34 minutes per game. What's more, Leonard is hovering around 50/40/90 shooting splits for the first time in his NBA career.

If Leonard is unable to return, his next opportunity to take the floor will come this weekend when the Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets.

Like Utah, Brooklyn has been one of the best teams in the league through this point in the season. Getting Leonard back on the floor would be huge for the Clippers as they look to maintain their standing near the top of the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

