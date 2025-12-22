Clippers Get Positive Injury Update on Derrick Jones Jr. on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers have had their depth tested in recent weeks as they have been severely impacted by injuries. In addition to Bradley Beal's season-ending injury and Chris Paul's departure from the team, the Clippers have been without Derrick Jones Jr. since November 16, when he suffered an MCL sprain. The athletic forward was given a six-week timeline before getting re-evaluated, but all signs are pointing towards a return sooner rather than later.

Per Joey Linn of SI, Jones went through parts of the Clippers' practice today. This comes on the heels of Ty Lue saying that Jones had progressed to playing five-on-five over the weekend, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

Derrick Jones Jr. & Yanic Konan Niederhauser Nearing Returns

Initially, Jones' timetable was announced for early January, but he may take the floor before then, especially considering the urgency surrounding the Clippers. After playing against the Rockets, the Clippers head to Portland to take on the Blazers on Friday, before returning to take on the Pistons at Intuit Dome on Sunday. Jones should have a chance to make his return in one of those games.

For the Clippers, Jones' return couldn't come at a better time. Ivica Zubac will miss at least three weeks with an ankle sprain, and the Clippers don't have reliable center options behind him. Lue will almost certainly use center-less, small-ball lineups. Whether it is John Collins, Kobe Brown, or Kawhi Leonard playing the five in those groups, the Clippers desperately need Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones is one of the best defenders on the team. He can guard multiple positions and hold his own against elite offensive players. He doesn't have the strength to defend the bruising power forwards and centers, but can stay in front of most other scorers. When Jones shares the floor with Kris Dunn and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers can finally have enough defensive talent to be competitive on that end of the floor.

Offensively, Jones is still not the most dangerous shooter, but he can keep defenses honest. He is also a good cutter and an opportunistic scorer, giving the Clippers another threat. His overall dynamism and athleticism will be very important for a team that desperately lacks them.

The Clippers are also reportedly getting back Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who was a full participant in practice. The 22-year-old rookie missed a week of action with knee soreness, but should be in line for a bigger role as the backup center in Zubac's absence.

