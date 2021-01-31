LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers go for their third-straight win when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

With two consecutive wins under their belts and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the lineup, the LA Clippers will aim for their third-straight when they take on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

New York has been something of a surprise this season. At 9-11, it feels as though they've exceeded expectations — at least to this point. After all, the Knicks won just 21 games all last season.

Tom Thibodeau's team has done it with defense. The Knicks currently allow the fewest points per game in the NBA and own the sixth-best defensive rating. Something else worth noting — no team is better at defending the three-ball than New York. No team shoots it better than the Clippers. This will be a key factor in this matchup.

For as great as the Knicks are on defense, though, they're equally terrible on the other end of the floor. They're scoring the fewest points per game and have the sixth-worst offensive rating. That said, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett will still be tough covers, and Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers have had plenty of success off the bench.

If the Clippers are going to win another dreaded early afternoon game, they'll need big performances from Leonard and George and a strong effort from the bench.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (15-5) at New York Knicks (9-11)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31



Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Moneyline: Knicks +315, Clippers -400

Over/Under: 209.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

