NewsGameday
Search

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers go for their third-straight win when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

With two consecutive wins under their belts and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the lineup, the LA Clippers will aim for their third-straight when they take on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

New York has been something of a surprise this season. At 9-11, it feels as though they've exceeded expectations — at least to this point. After all, the Knicks won just 21 games all last season.

Tom Thibodeau's team has done it with defense. The Knicks currently allow the fewest points per game in the NBA and own the sixth-best defensive rating. Something else worth noting — no team is better at defending the three-ball than New York. No team shoots it better than the Clippers. This will be a key factor in this matchup.

For as great as the Knicks are on defense, though, they're equally terrible on the other end of the floor. They're scoring the fewest points per game and have the sixth-worst offensive rating. That said, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett will still be tough covers, and Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers have had plenty of success off the bench.

If the Clippers are going to win another dreaded early afternoon game, they'll need big performances from Leonard and George and a strong effort from the bench.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (15-5) at New York Knicks (9-11)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Moneyline: Knicks +315, Clippers -400

Over/Under: 209.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Three Takeaways From LA's Win Over Orlando

Clippers, Lakers Among Teams Interested in Acquiring Wizards' Bradley Beal

Marcus Morris Wants to Make History With LA Clippers

Jan 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) is fouled by New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15501268_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George address missing games due to COVID-19 protocols

Jan 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) fouls LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard Remained in Contact with LA Clippers Coaching Staff During Absence

USATSI_10083271
News

"Matt Barnes on Lob City Clippers: 'We Were Our Own Worst Enemy'

Jan 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrate a basket to end the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers' Blowout Win Over the Orlando Magic

USATSI_15501812_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George was on a minutes restriction during Clippers win against Magic

USATSI_15496048
News

Batum on Jackson's Mistake: “We’ve got to stick together."

USATSI_13994856_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George clear protocols and are available to play