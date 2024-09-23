LA Clippers Player Reacts to Viral Kawhi Leonard Video
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is entering his 13th NBA season. Leonard has been with the Clippers for five seasons, but played in just four of those due to ACL surgery that cost him the entire 2021-22 season.
Leonard was with USA Basketball at their Las Vegas training camp for the Paris Olympics, but was removed from the roster.
Via USA Basketball on July 10: “Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”
Clippers president Lawrence Frank later revealed he and the team disagreed with this decision. While Leonard would have liked to play in the Olympics, the additional rest after ending last season sidelined due to injury is not a terrible thing.
Enjoying his NBA offseason, Leonard was seen with skateboarder and New Balance athlete Tiago Lemos on the kawhisklawset Instagram account.
This video received over 240,000 views on Instagram and received a reaction from Leonard’s teammate Bones Hyland.
Hyland shared his reaction on X:
Several of Leonard’s current and former teammates have confirmed he is funny without trying.
