All Clippers

LA Clippers Player Reacts to Viral Kawhi Leonard Video

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is enjoying his NBA offseason.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is entering his 13th NBA season. Leonard has been with the Clippers for five seasons, but played in just four of those due to ACL surgery that cost him the entire 2021-22 season.

Leonard was with USA Basketball at their Las Vegas training camp for the Paris Olympics, but was removed from the roster.

Via USA Basketball on July 10: “Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Clippers president Lawrence Frank later revealed he and the team disagreed with this decision. While Leonard would have liked to play in the Olympics, the additional rest after ending last season sidelined due to injury is not a terrible thing. 

Enjoying his NBA offseason, Leonard was seen with skateboarder and New Balance athlete Tiago Lemos on the kawhisklawset Instagram account.

This video received over 240,000 views on Instagram and received a reaction from Leonard’s teammate Bones Hyland.

Hyland shared his reaction on X:

Several of Leonard’s current and former teammates have confirmed he is funny without trying.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News