LA Clippers Reportedly Interested in Trade for Nine-Year NBA Veteran
The LA Clippers currently have seven guards on their roster when including reported signings. While the team is expected to move 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, it seems there will need to be at least one more deal involving a guard to balance this roster out. This is especially the case if the Clippers are interested in free agent point guard Tyus Jones, as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported.
In his article on Friday, Scotto wrote, "Tyus Jones, HoopsHype’s top free agent on the board, is continuing to receive interest as a sign-and-trade candidate from several teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype."
Should the Clippers add Jones, not only would they have too many guards, but they would have a lot of guards who do not fit well together. Clippers head coach Ty Lue has shown a willingness to play three guard lineups, but that is certainly not optimal, and especially with one or two guards who are not solid defensively.
This again reinforces the belief that the Clippers will not just make a Westbrook trade this summer, but likely another deal that includes a guard or two. If a sign and trade deal for Jones were to materialize, perhaps this would be LA’s opportunity to send some of their guards elsewhere.
If the Clippers are not looking to utilize Bones Hyland as their backup point guard following a Westbrook trade, then targeting Jones makes sense. A starter last year for the Washington Wizards, Jones was one of the best backup point guards in basketball during his four year run with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hyland has shown flashes of his upside, but the young guard struggled mightily in his only extended rotation opportunity last season, averaging 5.6 PPG on 36.2% FG in the 12 games he filled in for Russell Westbrook following his hand fracture. Hyland lost his rotation spot before Westbrook returned from injury, and did not play consistent rotation minutes again the rest of the season.
