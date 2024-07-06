LA Clippers Reportedly Make Roster Move

Clippers will sign Cam Christie to a 4-year, $7.9 million deal, sources told @hoopshype. Clippers and Christie’s agent targeted this fit for the 18-year-old to develop behind Kawhi Leonard and grow into the next iteration of LAC. He’s repped by Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT. pic.twitter.com/ofWRvDJR7C