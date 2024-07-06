LA Clippers Reportedly Make Roster Move
The LA Clippers have been very active since losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. While no moves have been made official yet, the team has reportedly reached agreements with Nicolas Batum, Kevin Porter Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Mo Bamba.
In addition to these moves, the Clippers drafted Minnesota wing Cam Christie 46th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. While Christie is just 18 years old and not expected to contribute at the NBA level right away, the Clippers have reportedly signed him to a four-year, $7.9M contract that will place him on the team's standard roster.
The news was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who said the Clippers want Christie to develop behind Kawhi Leonard. One of the best wings in basketball, Leonard is a great role model for a player like Christie who is still just 18 years old.
The Clippers did not have a first round pick this year, so the Christie selection was their only draft choice. LA still has a lot to figure out this summer, as they currently have seven guards either on their roster or reportedly joining the roster, so at least one trade has to be coming.
It remains the expectation that Russell Westbrook will be traded from the Clippers, and the current logjam at the guard spot suggests he may not be the only one heading elsewhere.
