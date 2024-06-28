LA Clippers Reveal Update on James Harden Amid Paul George Situation
LA Clippers star Paul George now has just one day to make a decision on his player option for next season. As the team awaits his decision, they also have James Harden's looming free agency to account for.
While the Clippers will likely have to sort out George's situation before they can move forward with Harden, it seems the team will reach an agreement with the star point guard regardless of what happens with George.
Speaking with reporters on friday, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was asked about Harden, saying talks with he and his agency have been productive.
"Good, very productive with James [Harden], Mike Silverman, and Troy [Payne]. We think James [Harden] has been terrific for us," Frank said. "When we obtained him five games into the season, I thought he had a terrific season. We hope he’s had a great experience while he’s been here, we hope he decides to continue to be here. He’s been great even in the off-season, coming in, working out, coming in for two-a-days, getting extra work in. We very much want James [Harden] to remain a Clipper and hope he decides to do the same."
As previously mentioned, it seems reasonable to assume at this point that Harden will re-sign with the Clippers regardless of what George decides to do.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years