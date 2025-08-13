LA Clippers Sign Two-Year NBA Veteran Guard
The LA Clippers have had as productive a 2025 offseason as any NBA team, making moves left and right to vastly improve the roster ahead of a championship-minded 2025-26 campaign. Building around superstar forward Kawhi Leonard over the past six seasons has not proven effective yet, but next season is their opportunity to turn things around.
LA Clippers' new-look lineup
The Clippers have retained their star trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, along with key role players like Derrick Jones Jr, Kris Dunn, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but their offseason additions are what will make them a legitimate championship contender.
This offseason, the Clippers have added Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul, four veterans who have proven they can make a huge impact on a good team.
Clippers gearing up for training camp
Of course, the Clippers have a very different team heading into the 2025-26 season, so this year's training camp will be as important as ever. To get ready for training camp, the Clippers are reportedly bringing in a familiar face.
Spotrac's Keith Smith reports that the Clippers are signing Jason Preston to a training camp deal.
"The LA Clippers have signed guard Jason Preston to a training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac," Smith posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Preston, 26, was selected 33rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, when the Clippers acquired his rights on draft night. However, the 6-foot-4 point guard missed his entire rookie season after undergoing foot surgery. In his debut season with the Clippers, Preston averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in just 8.9 minutes per game.
Preston spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, where he made just seven appearances, and struggled to find a roster spot during his 2024-25 campaign.
Jason Preston's journey to the NBA
Preston had a very unique journey to the NBA. In high school, Preston ultimately decided to play for the "C Team" for his school due to a lack of playing time on the top two teams, where he was able to put together some impressive highlights that he posted on social media to gain attention from college scouts.
Preston ultimately found a role at Ohio University, where he played three seasons before declaring for the draft. Preston going from a struggling high schooler to a 33rd overall pick in the NBA Draft will always be an incredible story, and now he finds another opportunity with the Clippers for training camp.