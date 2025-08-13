All Clippers

LA Clippers Sign Two-Year NBA Veteran Guard

The LA Clippers have reportedly signed a familiar guard for training camp

Logan Struck

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Jason Preston (0) forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) react after a basket in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers have had as productive a 2025 offseason as any NBA team, making moves left and right to vastly improve the roster ahead of a championship-minded 2025-26 campaign. Building around superstar forward Kawhi Leonard over the past six seasons has not proven effective yet, but next season is their opportunity to turn things around.

LA Clippers' new-look lineup

The Clippers have retained their star trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, along with key role players like Derrick Jones Jr, Kris Dunn, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but their offseason additions are what will make them a legitimate championship contender.

This offseason, the Clippers have added Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul, four veterans who have proven they can make a huge impact on a good team.

Clippers gearing up for training camp

Of course, the Clippers have a very different team heading into the 2025-26 season, so this year's training camp will be as important as ever. To get ready for training camp, the Clippers are reportedly bringing in a familiar face.

Spotrac's Keith Smith reports that the Clippers are signing Jason Preston to a training camp deal.

"The LA Clippers have signed guard Jason Preston to a training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac," Smith posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Preston, 26, was selected 33rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, when the Clippers acquired his rights on draft night. However, the 6-foot-4 point guard missed his entire rookie season after undergoing foot surgery. In his debut season with the Clippers, Preston averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in just 8.9 minutes per game.

Preston spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, where he made just seven appearances, and struggled to find a roster spot during his 2024-25 campaign.

Jason Preston's journey to the NBA

Dec 22, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ontario Clippers guard Jason Preston (0) controls the ball against the Windy City Bulls during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Preston had a very unique journey to the NBA. In high school, Preston ultimately decided to play for the "C Team" for his school due to a lack of playing time on the top two teams, where he was able to put together some impressive highlights that he posted on social media to gain attention from college scouts.

Preston ultimately found a role at Ohio University, where he played three seasons before declaring for the draft. Preston going from a struggling high schooler to a 33rd overall pick in the NBA Draft will always be an incredible story, and now he finds another opportunity with the Clippers for training camp.

