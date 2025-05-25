All Clippers

LA Clippers Star Makes Nikola Jokic Offseason Prediction

LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanović got honest about Serbian teammate Nikola Jokic

Matt Guzman

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokić faced a question every star does after their team falls short of its goal. For the Denver Nuggets, failing to make the Western Conference Finals fell in that category.

His response to whether the Nuggets were still capable of a championship?

"I mean we didn’t (win one)," he said, "so, obviously we can’t."

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoot free throws in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jokić and the Nuggets have plenty to consider this offseason behind new coach David Adelman, who was named Michael Malone's full-time replacement four days following the season, but first on the docket for the Serbian star is whether he'll retire to his horses for the offseason or continue playing.

LA Clippers shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanović spoke to that.

“I’m optimistic. I think he will play,” Bogdanović said. "I think he will play.”

Last summer, Jokić joined his teammates in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. In Serbia's bronze-medal campaign, the center led the way in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and efficiency, and now, he has the chance to do so again at FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

EuroBasket 2025 will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14 with games spanning Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. Serbia will play its group-stage games in Riga, where it will face Latvia, Czech Republic, Turkey, Estonia and Portugal.

If Jokić does decide to play, however, he'll have a few months of rest.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

