LA Clippers Star Makes Nikola Jokic Offseason Prediction
Nikola Jokić faced a question every star does after their team falls short of its goal. For the Denver Nuggets, failing to make the Western Conference Finals fell in that category.
His response to whether the Nuggets were still capable of a championship?
"I mean we didn’t (win one)," he said, "so, obviously we can’t."
Jokić and the Nuggets have plenty to consider this offseason behind new coach David Adelman, who was named Michael Malone's full-time replacement four days following the season, but first on the docket for the Serbian star is whether he'll retire to his horses for the offseason or continue playing.
LA Clippers shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanović spoke to that.
“I’m optimistic. I think he will play,” Bogdanović said. "I think he will play.”
Last summer, Jokić joined his teammates in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. In Serbia's bronze-medal campaign, the center led the way in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and efficiency, and now, he has the chance to do so again at FIBA EuroBasket 2025.
EuroBasket 2025 will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14 with games spanning Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. Serbia will play its group-stage games in Riga, where it will face Latvia, Czech Republic, Turkey, Estonia and Portugal.
If Jokić does decide to play, however, he'll have a few months of rest.