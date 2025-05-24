Lakers Legends Makes Big James Harden Criticism
James Harden may have been named Third-Team All-NBA this week, but his recent shortcoming in yet another Game 7 loss in the first round has fans and even NBA stars questioning his credentials. Posting just seven points and 13 assists in an elimination game, it didn't help his case at all.
On a recent episode of his 'Big Podcast', four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal explained why he believes Harden tends to shrink in the biggest postseason moments.
"When you care, I can see it in your eyes," O'Neal said. "We had a couple game sevens, people didn't step up, and I already knew they weren't going to step up because it's the topic of conversation." While O'Neal might've stepped up, the case hasn't been the same with Harden, as he shared.
"If you have the I don't care attitude, you're gonna take 30 shots, not (expletive) eight," O'Neal added. "When he was playing, I could tell he cares what people say. You're a Hall of Famer, you still make that money, but you care people say. You're just adding to your narrative."
Harden has a 3-4 career record in Game 7s overall, though he's lost four of his last five dating back to his 2018 MVP season. Harden's 19.3 points per game in Game 7s are down nearly five points from his regular season career average of 24.1 points per game.
On the other hand, O'Neal went 3-1 in his four career Game 7 appearances. O'Neal's lone Game 7 loss came at the hands of the Detroit Pistons in the 2005 Eastern Conference Finals, despite O'Neal leading all scorers with 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting.
