Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard’s Bold Donovan Mitchell Statement After All-NBA News
While awards like MVP and Defensive Player of the Year are talked about the most, perhaps the most important award that a player can get is an All-NBA selection. Even though it's not individual like those other awards, it recognizes players for being among the 15 best in the NBA and has major financial incentives behind it.
With the first four spots on the All-NBA First Team being locked up between Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there was some debate as to who could end up with the fifth spot. After the votes were tallied, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell took the spot over Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Being the best player on the best team in the Eastern Conference definitely helped his case, but former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley chimed in on Mitchell's selection. When asked about guarding Mitchell, Beverley made a bold statement about the All-NBA guard.
“Historically, my numbers against Donovan Mitchell are some of my best numbers I had in the NBA. And I'm just giving you guys numbers, numbers never lie. I'm sending him left every time, I'm in that handle, I'm picking him up full [court]...,” Beverley said during a livestream of the Knicks-Pacers game.
According to Stathead, Mitchell holds a 9-3 record against Beverley during the regular season, and has averaged 30.1 points per game and shot 50.6% from the field. While the numbers with Beverley as the primary defender could be different, it seems as though Mitchell had no struggle going up against teams with Beverley on them.
However, Beverley is as confident a defender as anyone, with three All-Defensive team selections in his career.
