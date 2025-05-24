New Report on LA Clippers' Offseason Trade Plans
The LA Clippers were bounced from the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs for the third straight season in April, but for the first time in several years, they have reason to be optimistic.
Kawhi Leonard, serving as the Clippers' centerpiece since arriving in 2019, finished the season completely healthy. The forward appeared in nine straight wins to round out his campaign while averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field. He intends to keep it that way heading into the offseason.
“I love the game," Leonard said. "I have a passion for it still. I love to compete out there. That’s pretty much what drives me back. Everything has its ups and downs. You have to go through that in life and just keep going.”
Beyond Leonard, LA has James Harden as its secondary star. Both players were integral to the Clippers' postseason push, and according to Jake Fischer, keeping them together will be the likely course of action for Lawrence Frank and co.
"Be advised, though, that some rival teams expect the Clippers to be a team to watch in the trade market this summer once they get the Harden situation settled," Fischer wrote. "LA indeed has some tradeable contracts on its books ... But first things first: A contract that lines Harden up with Leonard, who is signed through 2026-27, certainly looms as a very plausible outcome."
Harden logged his eighth All-NBA nod this season, joining Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, New York's Karl-Anthony Towns, and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams.
As strong as Harden performed next to Leonard, keeping him around may not be as easy as it seems. Not even Leonard had the answer at the end of the season. “I don’t know right now," the forward said. "I guess we’re still playing at a high level, in a sense. But that’s a hard question to answer right now.”
