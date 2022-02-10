Skip to main content
LA Clippers Trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee Bucks

LA Clippers Trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee Bucks

The Clippers have dealt Serge Ibaka to the Bucks in exchange for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers have dealt Serge Ibaka to the Bucks in exchange for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye

The LA Clippers have made another move ahead of Thursday's 12:00 PST trade deadline. Numerous reports indicate that the Clippers are sending Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye. While it is unclear if this is the precursor to another move, these are the reported details as things currently stand.

Coming into the trade deadline, it was expected that the Clippers would move on from Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka. With both of them having big expiring (or near-expiring) contracts, and both not necessarily fitting the timeline of this Clippers roster, trades felt inevitable. So far, the Clippers have made out pretty well after dealing those two players.

The deal for Norman Powell was an undisputed win for the Clippers, and while this Ibaka trade is initially underwhelming, there is some promising context. With the trade, the Clippers create a $9.7M taxpayer exception that can be used up until next season's trade deadline. This gives the Clippers some flexibility in future deals, even if one does not imminently follow the Ibaka trade. This seems to be the most appealing aspect of the deal, and the only real logical angle, because neither Hood nor Ojeleye project as contributors.

Read More

With just over two hours remaining until the trade deadline, there are still several chips expected to fall around the NBA. As the Clippers have shown over the years, they are never afraid to get involved if they see a way to improve. 

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For James Harden

Eric Bledsoe Reacts to Potentially Being Traded Again

Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade Him

Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee Bucks

35 seconds ago
usatsi-10121269
News

Jerry West Hopeful Clippers Get Another Impactful Player

13 hours ago
USATSI_17644418_168390270_lowres
News

Jerry West Reacts to Clippers Trading for Norman Powell

14 hours ago
USATSI_10913622_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to NBA's Top-15 All-Time Head Coach List

14 hours ago
1357228797.0
News

Steph Curry's Hilarious Response to Twitter Critics

18 hours ago
USATSI_17627864_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Out for Warriors Vs. Jazz

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17644311_168390270_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Surprising Reaction to Marcus Morris' Flagrant Foul

Feb 9, 2022
usa_today_17642756
News

Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Destroy LA Clippers 135-109

Feb 8, 2022