LA Clippers Vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Casual basketball fans watching Tuesday afternoon’s matchup of the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks might have trouble spotting a player whose name they recognize, as both teams are potentially plagued with absences.

On the Clippers side, it has been confirmed superstars that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will not play due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The duo did not even travel with the team for their East Coast road trip, and while the door is open for them to rejoin the team on the trip at some point, it seems unlikely. Additionally, guard Patrick Beverley will not play due to right knee soreness.

Look for Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. to assume the empty starting roles. The Clippers are going to have a very hard time generating offense; look for Lou Williams to get extended minutes, and for Head Coach Tyronn Lue to dig deep into his bench for guys like Patrick Patterson and Terrance Mann.

Luckily for the Clippers, they still might have a shot at extending their current seven-game win streak if the Hawks’ extensive list of probable absences are confirmed. Atlanta’s injury report is as follows:

Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness): Probable

Clint Capela (right hand soreness): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Trae Young (back spasm): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee): Out

Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery): Out

That’s a lot of questionables, but the biggest one is All-Star Trae Young. If Young is able to play, he and John Collins will likely be too much for the Clippers to handle, particularly because the three players they’re missing could’ve all been defenders to throw at Young.

In all likelihood, it’s going to be an ugly game, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be competitive and entertaining. Here’s hoping for a speedy return for everyone on the respective injury reports.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (13-4) vs.Atlanta Hawks (8-8)

Date:Tuesday, January 26

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Venue: State Farm Arena

Broadcast Information: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers +5

Moneyline: Hawks -200, Clippers +168

Over/Under: 221.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

