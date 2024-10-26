LA Clippers' New Intuit Dome Arena Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Clippers have been sharing a stadium with their cross-locker room rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, and NHL team the Los Angeles Kings since coming to Los Angeles from San Diego in 1984. Sharing a stadium has been a sore subject for the Clippers as it has had real-time negative effects on them.
With their former arena, the Clippers had to be third fiddle in terms of scheduling which caused them to consistently have matinee games on Sundays - a situation that players on the Clippers strongly disliked.
With Intuit Dome being built comes a handful of benefits for the Clippers and their fans. Not only in terms of scheduling but the arena is state of the art in a plethora of ways. The arena boasts a historically large Halo Board that's interactive for fans inside the arena.
The first taste of the new stadium that fans experienced was the Halo Board visuals during a rendition of the national anthem.
Fans were then treated to a brand-new team intro that was composed by Hans Zimmer, titled "Summon the Wave."
During timeouts, the Halo Board showed off its impressive capabilities, which were perfectly illustrated during the Clippers' t-shirt toss segment.
Fans were hooked on this video, gaining five million views since it was posted. The comments came pouring in for support along with the views.
Via @mason_covelli : " How do you even do this the more I see about the clippers the better it gets."
Via @therealOStinson : "That d*** arena is the coolest thing I've seen in the NBA."
Then of course there is The Wall, a section of the stadium positioned right behind the basket for strategic purposes. The Phoenix Suns were the first team to experience the magnitude of it. Kevin Durant a career 88% free throw shooter missed both free throws when he stepped up to The Wall. Durant then later remarked on how impressed he was with it.
It's only been one home game for the LA Clippers, but it's very safe to say the Intuit Dome is a mission accomplished for Steve Ballmer and the organization.
