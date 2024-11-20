LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic are facing off for the first this season in a game that has some key players listed on the injury report. The Magic are currently running hot with a six-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Clippers have been able to bounce back from their three-game losing streak by putting together a two-game win streak.
The Clippers have seen the return of Mo Bamba to the lineup, however, their injury report still contains five players: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell who has been a key factor in the Clipper's early success, Trentyn Flowers, Cam Christie, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out while recovering from his right knee injury, Norman Powell is listed as out with a left hamstring strain, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, and P.J. remains away from the team while looking for a trade destination.
The Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Most notably Paolo Banchero who has been a shining star for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr., Mac McClung, and Trevelin Queen are also listed. Paolo Banchero is out with a torn right oblique, Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable with left foot plantar fascitis, Mac McClung is out on his two-way G League contract, and Trevelin Quenn is out on his two-way G League contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
