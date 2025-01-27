LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road for a four-game trip, their first stop is in Arizona against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Monday night is the third time these two teams will meet this regular season. The last two games have gone in favor of the Suns, but both of the prior games were missing a key player on the Clippers roster, Kawhi Leonard.
In their latest matchup, the Suns took the win with a final score of 125-119, behind Devin Booker's 40 points on 61% field goal shooting. The Clippers had three starters score 20 points or more, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.
The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report: Cam Christie, Kris Dunn, Kai Jones, Jordan Miller, and P.J. Tucker.
Cam Christie is out due to a left ankle sprain, Kris Dunn is out due to left knee injury management, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jordan Miller is out due to an illness, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Suns have three players listed on their report: Ryan Dunn, Jalen Bridges, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Ryan Dunn is out with a left ankle sprain, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will face off on Monday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
