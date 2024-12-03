LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Official Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup game tonight. The last time these two teams met, it ended in a final score of 106-105 in favor of the Trail Blazers. Fortunately, the Clippers have evolved since the last time they met in Intuit Dome and have now won eight games in a row in their home building. A loss for either team tonight would also eliminate either team from advancing in the NBA Cup.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Porter Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out with no estimated time of return as he recovers from a knee injury. Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain, Kobe Brown is out as he manages a back injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team as he continues his search for a new team.
The Trail Blazers have seven players listed on their injury report: Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, Taze Moore, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Donovan Clingan is out with a left knee sprain, Scoot Henderson is questionable with a left quad contusion, Bryce McGowens is out on his two-way contract, Justin Minaya is out on his two-way contract, Taze Moore is also out on his two-way contract, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, and Robert Williams III is out due to concussion protocol.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
