LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The LA Clippers face off against the Sacramento Kings tonight in their second regular season game against each other. Unfortunately for LA, they'll remain shorthanded while the Kings will be getting some major firepower back.
The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard remains out indefinitely with a right knee injury recovery, Norman Powell is out with a left hamstring strain, and P.J. Tucker is out due to not being with the team while looking for a trade. Missing both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell is a serious blow for the Clippers.
The Sacramento Kings have four players listed on their injury report: Malik Monk, Devin Carter, Isaiah Crawford, and Mason Jones. Malik Monk is out due to a right ankle sprain, Devin Carter is out due to left shoulder surgery, Isaiah Crawford is out due to a left ankle sprain, and Mason Jones is out due to a right hamstring strain. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both listed as available.
After missing the last three games for the Kings, DeMar DeRozan will be returning from injury tonight. Through 12 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 53/40/86 shooting from the field.
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
