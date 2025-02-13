LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers have concluded their four-game homestand splitting it 2-2. They are now hitting the road for the next eight games, with the first stop against the Utah Jazz before the All-Star break.
Both teams are coming off a game Wednesday night. One saw the Clippers handle business against the number two seed Memphis Grizzlies, and another saw the Utah Jazz dismantle the new-look LA Lakers. Thursday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Clippers have won all three prior matchups, all by double digits.
In their most recent meeting on February 8, 2025, three of the Clipper starters scored 20 or more points, with Ivica Zubac leading the way, totaling 26 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 81% field goal shooting.
The Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Drew Eubanks, Amir Coffey, and Trentyn Flowers.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as OUT due to knee injury management, as this is the second night of a back-to-back.
Drew Eubanks is out with a left ankle sprain, Amir Coffey is questionable with with left knee soreness, and Trentyn Flowers is out with G League two-way.
The Jazz have seven players listed on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson, Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, KJ Martin, Micah Potter, Collin Sexton, and Oscar Tshiebwe.
Jordan Clarkson is out with left plantar fasciitis injury management, Elijah Harkless is out with a G League two-way, Taylor Hendrick is out with a right fibula fracture, KJ Martin is out with return competition reconditioning, Micah Potter is out with a G League two-way, Collin Sexton is out with a left ankle sprain, and Oscar Tshiebwe is out with a G League two-way.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will face off Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
