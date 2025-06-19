All Clippers

LA Clippers Workout Very Interesting Three-Point Specialist

The LA Clippers reportedly brought in an international three-point specialist for a workout

Logan Struck

Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Clippers bench reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers were one of the NBA's top teams to end their 2024-25 regular season, but got an unfortunate draw in the first round of the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets got the best of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and company through seven games, and the Clippers suffered their third consecutive first-round playoff exit.

While the Clippers could head into the 2025 offseason looking to make a major change, there is no doubt that they already have the pieces they need to compete in the Western Conference.

However, they can certainly improve around the edges. With their core group of Leonard, Harden, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers are an incredible team, but they are missing a few pieces that could take them to the next level. In their first-round series against the Nuggets, their three-point efficiency was not where they would have liked, so bringing in a three-point specialist to help could be a good move.

Last month, the Clippers reportedly brought in a three-point specialist for a workout, but it was not who anybody would expect. The Clippers worked out Nepal phenom Bijay Burja, a 32-year-old with an impressive jump shot.

The 5-foot-11 guard is one of the leading scorers in the Nepal Himalayan Basketball League, and it has to be an incredible experience for him to earn a workout with the Clippers. Of course, he will likely not earn a contract with LA, nor solve their three-point shooting woes, but it shows that the Clippers are willing to explore international routes when looking for roster upgrades.

Logan Struck
