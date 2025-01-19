All Clippers

Lakers Make Bronny James Roster Move Before Clippers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers made a roster move before facing the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are facing off at Intuit Dome on Sunday night. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season, and it is a big one.

With just a half-game separating the Clippers (23-17) and Lakers (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, this contest could go a long way towards determining seeding at season’s end. Both teams have key players on their respective injury reports, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and James Harden will all receive final statuses before tip-off.

The Lakers have also made a roster move before this Clippers game, assigning Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James to the G League’s South Bay Lakers.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: “The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the South Bay Lakers."

South Bay's next game is against the Stockton Kings on Wednesday. It seems the organization is getting Vanderbilt some additional practice before welcoming him back from an extended injury absence, while James is simply on a G League assignment.

James was recently activated from a two-game illness absence, but did not play in LA’s 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Bronny James
Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2 rookie out of USC has appeared in nine NBA contests this season, the first of which came alongside his father on opening night.

James played three minutes in his NBA debut.

The Clippers and Lakers will begin play at 6:00 PM PT on Sunday evening.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published |Modified
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News