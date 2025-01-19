Lakers Make Bronny James Roster Move Before Clippers Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are facing off at Intuit Dome on Sunday night. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season, and it is a big one.
With just a half-game separating the Clippers (23-17) and Lakers (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, this contest could go a long way towards determining seeding at season’s end. Both teams have key players on their respective injury reports, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and James Harden will all receive final statuses before tip-off.
The Lakers have also made a roster move before this Clippers game, assigning Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James to the G League’s South Bay Lakers.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: “The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the South Bay Lakers."
South Bay's next game is against the Stockton Kings on Wednesday. It seems the organization is getting Vanderbilt some additional practice before welcoming him back from an extended injury absence, while James is simply on a G League assignment.
James was recently activated from a two-game illness absence, but did not play in LA’s 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
The 6-foot-2 rookie out of USC has appeared in nine NBA contests this season, the first of which came alongside his father on opening night.
James played three minutes in his NBA debut.
The Clippers and Lakers will begin play at 6:00 PM PT on Sunday evening.
