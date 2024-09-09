Lakers Player Reacts to Brother Joining Kawhi Leonard, James Harden
The LA Clippers had just one selection in the 2024 NBA draft, taking Cam Christie out of Minnesota with the 46th overall pick. Christie’s older brother, Max Christie, is a third year guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.
In two NBA seasons, Max has appeared in 108 games for the Lakers. The 6-foot-6 guard has averaged 3.8 points in 13.5 minutes per game. Both Christie brothers were taken in the second round, as Max went 35th overall to the Lakers in 2022.
In a recent interview with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Christie opened up about his brother playing for the Clippers, and specifically alongside stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
“He loves shooting off the bounce and I think for his first few years he’s going to have to adjust a bit, being the rookie,” Max Christie said of his younger brother (h/t Lakers Nation). “You have to be able to, especially on a Clippers team with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, you have to be able to spot up, they’re going to have most of the touches."
Max added, "That’s something he excelled at in college, excelled at in high school. And he can still shoot and score the ball at all three levels. He’s a really skilled player, he’s been around me for a long time, we’ve worked out together. So we push each other and we’re both pretty good players. He’s going to have a good career ahead of him.”
Cam Christie will likely spend most of next season with the San Diego Clippers, LA’s G League affiliate.
Turning 19 years old earlier this summer, Christie is incredibly young and will need to develop before the Clippers feel comfortable relying on him at the NBA level. That said, the 6-foot-5 guard showed some impressive upside during NBA Summer League, and has a lot of fans within the Clippers organization.
