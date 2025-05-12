Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade News Amid Lakers, Clippers, Rockets Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks are at a crossroads this offseason, headlined by the uncertain future of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After three consecutive first-round playoff exits, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are expected to explore new options, and a new report from ESPN's Shams Charania reveals that it is coming to life.
"The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN," Charania reported.
The Bucks put themselves in a shaky position when they traded for All-Star guard Damian Lillard, and after the failed experiment, nobody can blame Antetokounmpo for exploring other options after giving everything to the franchise for 12 consecutive years.
"Teams have approached the Bucks frequently over the years about the availability of Antetokounmpo as a normal exercise, and they are expected to ramp up due diligence during combine week, according to league sources," Charania continued.
Antetokounmpo has been linked to a few different teams amid these trade rumors, but most notably, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat seem likely.
"I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market. I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should," The Ringer's Howard Beck said.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another incredible year, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the field. Antetokounmpo will likely finish in the top four in NBA MVP voting for the seventh consecutive season, continuing his dominance at age 30.
Any team that has the opportunity to acquire Antetokounmpo will likely go all-in to do so, including the LA Clippers coming off a first-round playoff exit.