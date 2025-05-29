Celtics Legend, Ex-Clipper, Rips Luka Doncic
Boston Celtics legend and ex-Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce is once again making headlines with his comments. Pierce had a lot to say about Lakers star Luka Doncic on a recent appearance on FS1's 'Speak'.
Pierce, who played 19 NBA seasons and made ten All-Star teams, was critical of those who use Doncic's weight to deflect from his lack of defensive effort.
"Let’s talk about his mentality on defense because I figure that’s the issue," Pierce said. "Don’t make this a weight thing and try to throw us off the subject. Rebounding and the effort stuff, that's hustle mentality, it has nothing to do with his weight.
"He needs to learn how to play some damn defense and not get isolated and picked on," Pierce added. "That’s the issue with him, not his weight. He can come in there at 300 pounds, but if he gives me 30, eight, and eight, then I'm good. Shaq couldn't make free throws, but we still took everything else he gave us."
Doncic drew heavy criticism from fans and media members alike regarding his defense during the playoffs, as the Lakers were eliminated in five first-round games. That was despite the fact that Los Angeles entered the series as prohibitive favorites to advance to the second round and on a shortlist of favorites to win the NBA Finals.
Doncic, 26, is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension on August 2. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, that's $117 million less than he could have made this summer if he were still eligible to sign a supermax contract in Dallas.
Related Articles
Clipper Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reaching NBA Finals
All-American Center Works Out With Los Angeles Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snubs Ex-Teammate After Wolves-Thunder Game 4