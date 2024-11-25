Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Injury Report
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics have been the two hottest teams in the NBA, and they'll face off for the first time ever tonight. These two teams have split the season series for the previous two seasons. The winner of tonight's game will have the longest winning streak in the NBA.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out with no definitive timetable for his return as he deals with recovery to his right knee, Norman Powell is out with a left hamstring strain, Mo Bamba is out with a left knee injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Celtics have six players listed on their injury report: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, JD Davison, Luke Kornet, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.
Kristaps Porzingis is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with surgery rehabilitation to his left posterior tibialis tendon, Al Horford is doubtful with a non-covid type illness, JD Davison is out on his two-way G League contract, Luke Kornet is doubtful with right hamstring tightness, Drew Peterson is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Anton Watson is also out on his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade