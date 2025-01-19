Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at the Intuit Dome for the first time ever on Sunday night. Both teams are coming into Sunday's game on a winning streak that neither team will be ready to give up since they both need momentum.
The Clippers currently are ahead of the Lakers by 0.5 games and a win here could go a long way in the standings come the end of the season.
The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report: James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Ivica Zubac, and P.J. Tucker.
James Harden is currently listed as questionable as he is dealing with an illness.
Norman Powell is questionable with back soreness.
Ivica Zubac is questionable with back soreness.
Kriss Dunn is questionable with left knee soreness and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
LeBron James is currently listed as probable with left foot injury management.
Anthony Davis is questionable with right calf soreness.
Jaxson Hayes is questionable with right shoulder soreness, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out with recovery from surgery on his right foot, and Christian Wood is out with recovery on his left knee from surgery.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off tonight in the Battle for LA at 9:00 p,m. EST.
