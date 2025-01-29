Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
After a very disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns, the LL Clippers continue their four-game road trip Wednesday night with a stop in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.
This will be the third meeting between these two teams. Currently, the season series is split 1-1 with the most recent game going in a 122-86 blowout win to the Spurs. Wembanyama led all scorers with 27 points on 55% field goal shooting, while the Clippers were led by James Harden and his 17 points on 45% shooting from the field.
The Clippers will be looking to bounce back after the tough loss they faced at the hands of the Phoenix Suns Monday night, and fortunately, they'll be relatively healthy against the Spurs. They come into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Cam Christie, Kris Dunn, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Cam Christie is out with a left ankle sprain, Kris Dunn is out with left knee injury management, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains out as he continues his search for a new team. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.
The Spurs have four players listed on their report: Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
Sidy Cissoko is out due to concussion protocols, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs will face off Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade