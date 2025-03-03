All Clippers

Luka Doncic Joins LeBron James on Historic Lakers List vs Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic joins teammate LeBron James on historic franchise list after LA Clippers win

Liam Willerup

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
The Los Angeles Clippers were seeking revenge on Sunday night, as they had a rematch against the LA Lakers at crypto.com Arena, as they sought to win a game back in the arena they called home for 25 years. With both sides battling injuries, it was a measuring stick game to see who was the stronger side.

The new duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James proved to be too much, as the Lakers walked away with a 108-102 win. Doncic led the Lakers with 29 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the winning effort to push the team to the second seed in the Western Conference. Furthermore, he made Lakers history with his performance.

Reaching the 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists marks with the Lakers, Doncic becomes the second-fastest player in franchise history to do so. The only person to do it faster: his teammate LeBron James. After shaking up the NBA with a blockbuster move to land Doncic, the Lakers are enjoying a Western Conference-best six-game winning streak.

While it was a tough start for Doncic in his first three games with the team, he's turned it around and is averaging 26.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games. Even while dealing with question marks around their center position, the duo of Doncic and James might be enough to lead them through the playoffs.

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

As for the Clippers, Doncic's historic night hands them their 28th loss of the season and ties them with the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed. The Clippers are back in on Tuesday as they close out their road trip in Phoenix.

Liam Willerup
