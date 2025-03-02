Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
After narrowly defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face off against their former hallway rival for a final time on Sunday night.
On Friday night, Doncic put up 31 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds on 41/33/91 shooting from the field. While Doncic struggled for a good portion of the night, he hit two very clutch shots in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the game for the Lakers.
For a second game in a row, Doncic has been listed as questionable against the LA Clippers due to left calf injury management.
Even though Doncic is listed as questionable, it's hard to imagine that he'll miss the game considering he was a game-time decision on Friday night who then later scored 31 points. That game was also on the second night of a back-to-back as well.
With Doncic on the court, the Clippers' ability to rebound the ball becomes severely hampered since Ivica Zubac consistently gets pulled out on the switch. To make matters worse, the Clippers do not have Derrick Jones Jr. available against the Lakers, so guarding Luka will become that much harder. If Kawhi Leonard was the defender he was last season, then it wouldn't be as much of an issue.
The LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade